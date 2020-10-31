State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Hologic worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

