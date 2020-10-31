State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dell were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 1,662.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,331,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,165,000 after buying an additional 1,256,168 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,119,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Dell by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after acquiring an additional 732,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell by 36.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,453,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,810,000 after purchasing an additional 648,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,918,498.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,539,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

