State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,935 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,806,000 after acquiring an additional 308,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,889 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,556,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,913,000 after buying an additional 58,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,832,000 after buying an additional 85,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

