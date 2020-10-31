State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,667 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 29.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

