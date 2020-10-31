State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,392 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

