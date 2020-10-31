State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,152 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,079,000 after buying an additional 2,264,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 316,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $160.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.16 and its 200-day moving average is $146.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.