State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,350 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

