State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 27,464 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PPL were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

