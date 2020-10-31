State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,338 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Realty Income by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 549,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,412,000 after buying an additional 300,127 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Realty Income by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 72.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

