State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,312 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.06.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

