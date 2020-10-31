State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,856 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

