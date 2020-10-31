State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,295 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 701,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

