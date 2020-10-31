State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,650 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 196,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $68.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

