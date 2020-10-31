State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,650 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after buying an additional 9,126,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

