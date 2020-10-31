State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 125,538 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 125,538 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 687,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

