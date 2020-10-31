State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,096,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 385.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 327,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,824,000 after acquiring an additional 312,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,103,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,803,000 after purchasing an additional 229,375 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.06.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.