State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Peloton by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Peloton by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after buying an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peloton by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,140,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,915 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion and a PE ratio of -77.61. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $139.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.62.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total transaction of $572,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 984,684 shares of company stock worth $90,379,726.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

