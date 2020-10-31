State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,725 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Roku worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Roku by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Roku by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $202.40 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $239.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average of $149.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,317 shares of company stock worth $53,571,263. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

