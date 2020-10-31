State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Edison International worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

