State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of W W Grainger worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger stock opened at $350.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.86. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

