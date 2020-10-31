State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Dover worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dover by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.