State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

GLPI stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.