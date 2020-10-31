State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.78 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.