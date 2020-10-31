State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.13 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PPL were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PPL by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 700,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PPL by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,177,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,464,000 after buying an additional 207,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,416,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after buying an additional 509,784 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

