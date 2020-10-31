State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.90 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $123.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $161,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,326 shares of company stock worth $156,514,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

