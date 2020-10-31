State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Shares of AMP opened at $160.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average of $146.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

