State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.42 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth $89,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 587,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

