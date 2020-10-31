State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,518 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amcor were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Amcor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.