State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.37 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $190.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $207.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.