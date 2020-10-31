State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.31 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

