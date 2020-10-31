State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

