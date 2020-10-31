State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

