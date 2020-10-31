State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.04 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $2,621,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $3,251,024.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,732,951 shares of company stock valued at $180,452,849 in the last ninety days.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

