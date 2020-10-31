State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Fortinet worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Fortinet by 28.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 54,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 15,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average is $128.27. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $712,842.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

