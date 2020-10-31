State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of RingCentral worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,532,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 88.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 382,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.52, for a total value of $6,503,999.04. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Insiders sold a total of 192,879 shares of company stock worth $54,533,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $258.34 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $317.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -226.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

