State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,017 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Immunomedics worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Immunomedics by 174.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360,258 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,601,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,864,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,353 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at about $64,182,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Immunomedics by 287.7% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,911,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,736,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMMU shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.