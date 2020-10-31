State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 17,114 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

