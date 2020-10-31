State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth $1,649,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

