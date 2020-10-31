State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,838,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,831,000 after buying an additional 620,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,417,000 after acquiring an additional 203,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,317,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 566,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,767 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on HTA. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.