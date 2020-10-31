State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 128,826 Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,785,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 317.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 304.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Peloton by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after buying an additional 1,787,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 50.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,140,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,972,000 after buying an additional 1,720,915 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON opened at $110.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Peloton from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.62.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total transaction of $572,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 984,684 shares of company stock worth $90,379,726.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.