State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,725 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Roku worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.28, for a total value of $5,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $45,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,317 shares of company stock worth $53,571,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $202.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. 140166 boosted their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

