State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $59,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

T stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

