Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.35.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.