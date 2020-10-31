Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,888 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

