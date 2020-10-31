Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Up 109.1% in October

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBLUY opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

