SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $75.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.

SSNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

