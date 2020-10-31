SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $100.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

SPSC stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,877.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,938 shares of company stock worth $9,809,663. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SPS Commerce by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

