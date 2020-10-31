Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFM. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.