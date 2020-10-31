Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX) were down 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 223,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 394,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, nickel, lead, palladium, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12.14 square kilometers located in Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 square kilometers.

