SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Stake Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 386.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 516,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 136,209 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $56.56 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $61.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90.

